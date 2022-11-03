HEALTHINDIA

Wakefit.co announces ‘No Questions Asked’ wellness leave policy for staff

NewsWire
0
0

D2C home and sleep solutions platform Wakefit.co on Thursday launched a ‘No Questions Asked’ wellness leave policy for its employees.

The policy extends a no-questions asked leave to all the employees once a month.

These wellness leaves can be availed by the workforce to support their physical, mental, or emotional wellbeing by taking time off to unwind and rejuvenate themselves, the platform said in a statement.

The employees can also utilise their wellness leaves to opt for leisurely activities.

“With this policy, we hope to encourage our employees to unwind, focus on their health, and spend time with their loved ones by taking their wellness leave with no questions asked,” said Umanath Nayak, Head of HR, Wakefit.co.

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company overhauled its existing policies to mould them into the digital-first world.

It unveiled their landmark ‘Right to Nap’ policy in May 2022 to enable employees to take a power nap between 2 and 2.30 p.m.

Additionally, Wakefit.co also launched the flexi work policy for new parents.

“These initiatives are impactful steps towards enabling a healthy work-life balance among its workforce,” it said.

Founded by Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda in March 2016, the company received Series A funding from marquee investor Sequoia Capital India, Series B funding from Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India, and recently received Series C funding from US-based SIG, while existing investors, Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India also participated.

20221103-145607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    73 CISF personnel still infected with Covid-19, total cases drop to...

    Unlicensed outlets selling biryani with spices reducing male sex drive shut...

    Russia confirms 27,179 daily Covid-19 cases

    Assam’s Omicron cases tally rises to 9, all new Covid cases...