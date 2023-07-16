Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has completed a sensational return to Cardiff City FC on a two-year deal.

The midfielder’s arrival at Cardiff came after Nice had earlier confirmed that Ramsey had left the French club by mutual agreement. A three-time Emirates FA Cup winner, the 32-year-old re-joins City for a third spell with the Club.

“It feels unbelievable to finally be back here. I always thought one day I’d come back, and now it’s the perfect time to do that. To be back with my family and around familiar faces is just brilliant, so I’m delighted to be back here now. I’ve missed that a lot in the last year or so, so it was important for me to be back around them,” said Aaron.

“Obviously I’m a Cardiff City fan, and watching them over the years since I’ve been away, we’ve had some low points but some big highs as well, being in the Premier League and representing Cardiff on the big stage. That’s a target of mine – to try and help my teammates and this club to get back to the top.

I’ve said it many times in the past — I owe so much to Cardiff, to the fans, to everybody who has been at the Club when I was here as a young boy coming through. For me now to come full circle, to be part of this team now, and hopefully achieve the goals we want, there’s no better feeling than that,” he added.

After coming through the ranks with the Cardiff City Academy, Ramsey became their youngest ever player in April 2007, making his first team debut aged just 16 years and 123 days — a record that stands to this day.

The midfielder broke into the Bluebirds’ side during the 2007/08 campaign and came off the bench to replace City legend Peter Whittingham in the 2008 FA Cup final, before moving to Arsenal. Ramsey returned to South Wales on loan in February 2011, making six unbeaten appearances during a one-month spell, and assisting Craig Bellamy’s famous winning goal in the South Wales derby.

With over 500 career appearances under his belt, Aaron now returns to his boyhood club on a two-year deal, after competing at the highest levels of world football for over a decade.The playmaker lifted the Emirates FA Cup on three occasions during his time with Arsenal, scoring the winning goals in the 2014 final against Hull City and the 2017 final against Chelsea.

Aaron also tasted success in Italy with Juventus, becoming a Serie A champion in 2019/20 and a Coppa Italia winner in 2021. He has also finished as runner-up in the UEFA Europa League on two occasions.

On the international stage, Ramsey has made 83 appearances for the Wales national team, scoring 20 goals. Aaron was a key member of the team which reached the semifinals of UEFA EURO 2016 and also scored the crucial goals against Hungary which secured Wales’ qualification for UEFA EURO 2020.

2023071639994