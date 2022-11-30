Wales coach Robert Page insisted he was proud of his players despite a 3-0 defeat to England on Tuesday night, which sent them home from their first World Cup in 64 years with two defeats and a draw.

Wales were never really in the game that England won with two goals from Marcus Rashford and one from Phil Foden to give Page’s men a disappointing end.

“It’s an amazing performance from that group to get here,” Page said, reports Xinhua.

“I told everyone including the staff what an achievement it was to get here and the fans were amazing. We are frustrated that maybe we didn’t do all that we wanted, but we have had a taste of it and we want to experience it again,” said the coach.

Page admitted he was frustrated that England’s quick-fire goals undid his side’s good defensive work from the first half.

“I thought the boys were excellent and disciplined in the first half against a very good England team, but we were two goals down in minutes of the second half.

“It was frustrating to find ourselves down after the good work,” he admitted.

He then discussed the future of a side where players such as Gareth Bale, Joe Allen and Aaron Ramsey are comfortably past 30, and if young players will step into their lace.

“That will happen naturally when the time is right. The good thing is that we have some tough European qualifiers in March and if we have to promote young players, we will do that,” Page noted.

Page also explained that Bale was substituted at halftime because he was “struggling with his hamstring.”

“He wants what is best for the team and he knew he was only 70 percent and you have to be at your best.

