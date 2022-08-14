INDIALIFESTYLE

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANSlife) The NGO Tamana in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) organised its annual fashion show, on Friday, titled “Fashion Beyond Boundaries” (Khadi & handloom) co-hosted by the Hyatt Regency, Delhi.

The Chief Guest of the event was Shri U.P. Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, who was felicitated with the torchbearer of the year 2022 award, for his contribution to the handloom sector. Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud was also present besides several other distinguished guests.

The event began on a soulful note, with an unforgettable performance by Diwakar of Sa Re Ga Ma Little Champs fame. Tamana along with her mother Padma Bhushan & Padma Shri Dr. Shayama Chona and the designers closed the show carrying the National Flag, supporting the #HarGharTiranga campaign.

Fashion and fortitude made a winning combination as the Tamana kids were beautifully dressed by Anju Modi, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Payal Jain, Namrata Joshipura, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Reynu Taandon, Pawan Sachdeva, Dhruv Vaish, Neetu Singh and Abhi Singh.

The designers set the rhythm with the colour wheel of maroon, Mehendi green, Haldi, indigo, and natural white, while the menswear designers paired Khadi with exquisite woollen fabrics, handwoven by the women weavers of Almora (Uttarakhand).

Dr. Shayama Chona, Founder and President, of Tamana said, “Staying committed to celebrating the beauty in diversity, our tireless efforts towards better representation of our Divya Gyan has allowed for an increasingly included society.

Inclusion is about giving every member of our community a chance to reach her fullest potential to ensure that each of us is able to contribute fully to our collective success as well. The founding principle of this fashion show is quite simple: all are created equal. And inclusion creates a unity that goes beyond fashion. I thank every entity committed to celebrating the beauty in diversity.”

