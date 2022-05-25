Walking barefoot on Goan beaches may lead to trouble as “tar” has surfaced on the seashore.

Drishti Marine, Goa’s state-appointed professional lifeguard agency, has cautioned the beach visitors to be careful.

“Beach tar sighted across Baga, Calangute, Bogmallo to Rajbagh. Please be careful when walking, especially if barefoot,” it said on its Facebook page.

Many beaches in Goa are facing issue of “tar balls”, which is being washed on the shore during this ongoing tourism season. Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has informed about the spillage of oil and tarball phenomenon to Ministry of Shipping.

Stakeholders claim that tar balls are seen surfacing on most beaches of the coastal state.

