Walking the ramp for a cause! Gigi Hadid donates fashion earnings for Ukrainian relief

Supermodel Gigi Hadid announced on her Instagram handle today that she will be donating all that she earns from her fashion month towards the ongoing relief efforts happening in Ukraine. Ukraine is currently under attack from Russian troops who are invading the former nation aggressively.

She wrote on her Instagram handle, “Having a set fashion month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” wrote Hadid. “We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend [and fellow model] @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

Over the last few weeks Hadid has been a main stay on the ramp, as she walked for all the major fall shows of several popular designers like Vivienne Westwood, Michael Kors, Versace and more.

In the last month, many from the world of fashion have used their platform to express their opinions and show their solidarity towards Ukraine. Ukrainian model Eugenia Dubinov and designer Svitlana Bevza shared their experience of being in Kyiv while the invasion happened. During the show by Balenciaga, a designer dressed in blue and yellow and dedicated it to Ukrainians and their resilience through this invasion.

Meanwhile big brands like Luis Vuitton, Nike, Chanel and others have stopped exporting their products to Russia.

Hadid has taken her support a step further and donated her earnings towards the relief efforts.