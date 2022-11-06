To help the poor and needy people, ‘Dewar-e Hamdard’ or The Wall of Kindness has been set up in Gujjarnagar Chowk of Jammu city, where people — from children to the elderly — donate clothes so that those in need can take it from there as per their choice.

Dast-e-Mazaldar Trust had taken this charity initiative which got great support from Sahib-e-Tsarwat people; here not only used clothes but also new warm clothes, blankets etc. are available.

Imran Sheikh, the founder of Dast-e-Majdaar Trust, while talking to Malap News Network, said, “Three years ago, with the help of volunteers under the banner of the trust, we distributed 70 helmets in view of the daily road accidents in Jammu.”

Later, six thousand books were distributed among the needy children. They helped the needy during the Covid-19 outbreak. Apart from this, they also organise langar outside the hospitals from time to time.

Sheikh further said, “… during these activities, we observed that there are many needy people in the city of Jammu who do not have clothes, shoes to wear or blankets to cover themselves. We then started the ‘Wall of Kindness’ or the ‘Wall of Compassion’… We appealed to people to help us in this good work. After that, people called by themselves and told us that they have some used or new clothes, shoes, books, etc., which they want to give in Gharba, then our volunteers went to them and collected the items.”

Clothes, shoes, socks, hats, books, everything is available at the Wall of Kindness, he added.

Sheikh said that now the winter days have started, “that’s why we have started keeping a large number of goods here for the last few days so that the needy people can take them. Children, youths come and carry what they need”.

People have liked this concept very much. Amjad Hussain said that this is an excellent initiative, it should be done in every city and town where clothes and other necessities are kept for the needy. Keep in mind that Gujjarnagar is a Muslim-majority area of the city and Indian cricket team fast bowlers Imran Malik is also from here.

