BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Wall Street giant Citigroup cutting hundreds of jobs across company

NewsWire
0
0

Citigroup is cutting hundreds of jobs across the company, with the Wall Street giants investment banking division among those affected.

The cuts amount to less than 1 per cent of Citigroup’s 240,000-person workforce, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing personnel information, Bloomberg reported.

Staffers across the firm’s operations and technology organization and US mortgage-underwriting arm are also among those affected.

Citigroup CEO has said tech investments can replace manual processes, the report said.

This makes Citigroup the latest US company to lay off staff, following major cuts this week at Thoughtworks, General Motors, Waymo, Twitter, Palantir and Cerebral, Forbes reported.

Since announcing intentions to exit consumer banking across 14 markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Mexico as part of its strategic refresh, Citi has signed sales agreements in nine markets and has now closed sales in seven markets including Australia, Bahrain, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, in addition to India, Citigroup said in a statement.

The firm previously announced wind-downs of Citi’s consumer business in China and Korea, and the wind-down of Citi’s overall presence in Russia is in progress.

20230303-143604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average...

    Omicron could push air traffic recovery into fiscal 2024: Crisil

    GST collections touch Rs 1,51,718 cr in Oct, 2nd highest since...

    1st time in TN: Renault Nissan Worker – Mgt dispute to...