Retail giant Walmart has partered popular kids gaming platform Roblox for a metaverse experience to sell toys on its platform.

Roblox has more than 52 million daily active users, two-thirds of which are under the age of 16, which gives Walmart a huge untapped market.

Walmart has announced the launch of two new immersive experiences in the metaverse mega-platform on Roblox.

Called ‘Walmart Land’ and ‘Walmart’s Universe of Play’, the spaces offer unique interactive content and entertainment for customers, bringing to life the best of Walmart’s ‘isles’ in a virtual world, the company said in a statement.

‘Walmart Land’ will bring the best fashion, style, beauty and entertainment items directly to the global Roblox community of over 52 million daily users.

The retailer said it will continue to bring the fun with ‘Walmart’s Universe of Play’ – the ultimate virtual toy destination in Roblox, just in time for those oh-so-real holiday wish lists.

“Roblox is one of the fastest growing and largest platforms in the metaverse, and we know our customers are spending loads of time there. So, we’re focusing on creating new and innovative experiences that excite them,” said William White, chief marketing officer, Walmart US.

Walmart Land will feature a variety of immersive experiences, including a virtual store of merchandise, or “verch”, for your avatar; a physics-defying Ferris wheel giving users a bird’s-eye glimpse of the world; and unlockable tokens and badges that can be earned in various games and competitions.

The year’s best toys will have busted loose and turned up in Walmart’s Universe of Play. The Roblox community can explore different toy worlds to earn coins for cool virtual goods, or complete epic challenges to build a personal trophy case, unlock secret codes and more.

Users can access the ‘Walmart Land’ experience on Roblox.com and ‘Walmart’s Universe of Play’ on any device including PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon devices, Xbox consoles, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

20220927-155602

