Canindia News

Waluscha De Sousa on playing the boss lady in ‘Escaype Live’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Waluscha De Sousa plays a woman who calls the shots in a man’s world, in the upcoming technological thriller, Escaype Live.

“My character in this series is very powerful and strong — a 21st century boss lady, a woman in control. She is one who calls the shots in a man’s world,” Waluscha elaborated.

“I’m excited to be working on this tech thriller series. It’s a very current topic. It’s fresh in terms of its approach and idea. Technology and social media have taken over our lives in a big way or, I dare say, even rule many of our lives currently. This series dives into what really goes on behind the scenes and lives of people using it,” she said.

The show by Siddharth Kumar Tewary follows five Indians who are desperately trying to make something out of their mundane lives. Social media seems to be a route to “escaping” the mediocrity of their lives. Apart from producing, Tewary is also the show creator and co-director. It also stars south star Siddharth and Shweta Tripathi.

First schedule of shooting is currently underway at Swastik Bhoomi in Umbergaon, Gujarat.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

How ‘Fargo’ raises immigration issues

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kangana Ranaut calls for Arnab Goswami’s release, rakes up Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Hailey Bieber rubbishes pregnancy rumours

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Milind Soman booked for obscenity over nude beach pic

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Amrita Rao introduces her newborn son Veer to the world

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Amol Parashar wants to explore Goa in between work

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Breaks my heart to say late before Sushant Singh Rajput’s name, says director Shadab Siddiqui

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why Neil Nitin Mukesh wants a sequel to his 2009 prison drama ‘Jail’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Filmmaker Sudarshan Rattan passes away

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested