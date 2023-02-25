ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Wamiqa Gabbi ‘impressed’ an unsure Vishal Bhardwaj with her effort in ‘Fursat’

Filmmaker-writer-music director Vishal Bhardwaj was in for a surprise when actress Wamiqa Gabbi put up a seamless dance performance for the short film ‘Fursat’. The film uses the broadway style of narrative.

The director was earlier apprehensive to see how Wamiqa would adapt to the short film, but when he first saw her at the rehearsal, he was assured of his choice.

He said: “I was always sure of Wamiqa’s acting capabilities, however, knowing that she isn’t a trained dancer, I had my doubts and had even discussed simplifying the choreography if required. But she impressed us all after the first rehearsal itself. It’s her dedication towards her craft that she chose this challenge and I am really proud of her.”

About working on the unique format, Wamiqa said: “I like experimenting with various formats of storytelling. But the key point of this experiment with the format is execution. If it’s not executed well, it can completely go south.”

She added: “I am happy to have got a chance to try out this format with Vishal Sir. As they say, the devil lies in details, sir just goes for that. He points out those small nuances and which make his work a class apart.”

The 30-minute short film has been shot entirely on an iPhone.

