Actors Wamiqa Gabbi and Ishan Khatter, who are receiving a lot of positive response to their short film ‘Fursat’, trained extensively in contemporary dance since the narrative dance as the vehicle to carry the story forward.

The actress was busy shooting for another project and had to fly in between schedules to commit to her training for the project.

Wamiqa said: “Dance is a language that Vishal Sir used in this movie. We have mostly used contemporary dance steps and the brief I got was irrespective of where you stand or what your position is, everyone should look like each other’s mirror image – which meant our timings had to be bang on.”

Wamiqa is a trained Kathak dancer but getting into the new territory of a new form was exciting.

She said: “Even though I am a trained Kathak dancer, I trained in contemporary dance for over two weeks and used all my free time in between my shoots for practice. I am just glad all the hard work paid off. I was shooting for another project and I would fly to Mumbai on my day off and rehearse with my teacher.”

The 30-minute-long movie, which also stars Ishan Khatter, was shot on Iphone 14 pro and has been hailed for its cinematography and choreography. The short film, which tells the story of a man named Nishant who can get a glimpse into the future with the help of an ancient relic called ‘Doordarshak’, was praised by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

