ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Wamiqa Gabbi on her transformation: ‘Feels good to fit into my old clothes’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has undergone a massive transformation, as she lost a huge amount of weight after ‘Jubilee’, where she plays the role of an actress in her 50s. To look the part, the actress put on over 10 kilos of weight.

Post ‘Jubilee’ she embarked on a weight-loss journey for her role in the upcoming mystery-crime series ‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of the Solang Valley’, which required her to once again undergo a weight transformation, this time she had to sport a leaner frame.

Regarding her weight loss journey Gabbi said: “Going on a weight-loss journey was of course a conscious decision and the focus was on being fit. For Jubilee, I had to put on some amount to look the part since the series is set in the 1940s and 1950s and people then had a certain body type.”

She further added: “My only concern was I didn’t want to starve, but I have an excellent and talented fitness team who made sure I didn’t but had some good food. It feels good to fit into my old clothes.”

Wamiqa plays the role of Niloufer Qureshi, a yesteryear’s actress. The series stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The series is created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen, the former of whom also directed the series. The show launched on April 7 and streams on Prime Video.

20230609-131803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shivam Sharma enters ‘Splitsvilla X4’, seeks a good connection

    Sid Makkar on ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’: When I understood nitty gritties...

    Nani, Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming movie ‘Dasara’ launched formally

    Prabhas, Maruthi’s ‘Raja Deluxe’ all set for grand launch