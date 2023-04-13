ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Wamiqa Gabbi’s role in ‘Jubilee’ is a tribute to legends like Madhubala

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi’s character in ‘Jubilee’ is a tribute to actresses from that golden era, like Madhubala, Nargis, and others.

Wamiqa said: “I play the role of Niloufer Qureshi, an aspiring actress through the 1940’s and 50’s. She is unapologetically ambitious and willing to go the lengths to make it big. My research was completely based on all the actresses from that era, like Madhubala, Nargis, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rahman, Geeta Bali, Mumtaz, Mala Sinha.”

“I was extremely conscious of not imitating any of them but to create something of my own. This is my little homage to them to embrace their grace and perhaps try to recreate the memories of that elegant period of cinema.”

The series stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. The series is created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

