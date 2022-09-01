SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Want Mustafizur Rahman to become the leader of the Bangladesh bowling attack: Sanjay Manjrekar

NewsWire
0
0

2018 Asia Cup runners-up Bangladesh find themselves in a do-or-die scenario as the Shakib Al Hasan-led side aim to get the better of five-time champions Sri Lanka in a Group B Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka suffered defeats against Afghanistan, who are already into Super Four stage and are now left to see who progresses between them to the last four stage from Group B after Thursday’s match, dubbed as the virtual knockout clash.

While both teams need to sort out their batting issues, former India cricket-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes Bangladesh would need left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman to bring his A-game against Sri Lanka.

Rahman, also known as ‘The Fizz’ due to his ability to bamboozle batters with his slowers and cutters, was far from his best in the match against Afghanistan. He conceded 30 runs in his three overs, including 17 runs in the 17th over as Afghanistan chased down 128 in 18.3 overs.

“Mustafizur Rahman has to come to the party. He has become a different bowler now. When he arrived on the scene, he was a guy who got some early wickets. He was a wicket-taker. That’s the role he has got to play now. In this bowling attack, you see bowlers who will keep the runs down, but who is going to get the wickets?”

“And that’s how T20 matches are won. So, I am not sure a personnel change would make much of a difference. I just want ‘Fizz’ to now become the leader of the pack. The onus on ‘Fizz’ should be to get wickets rather than be economical,” said Manjrekar on ‘Game Plan’ show on Star Sports.

As far as Sri Lanka is concerned, Manjrekar advised Dasun Shanaka and Co. to use their leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga at the right time. With the Bangladesh batters struggling against the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the powerplay and Rashid Khan in the middle overs, Sri Lanka have Hasaranga as well as Maheesh Theekshana who can exploit the chink in Bangladesh’s armour.

20220901-142803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shami becomes 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

    MCG more than keen to host fifth Ashes Test because of...

    Old Trafford Test: Indian players refused to play (Exclusive)

    Delhi Capitals urge Covid-19 survivors to donate their plasma