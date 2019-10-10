Want to be a barista?

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANSlife) Making good coffee is an art, one which requires time and patience. Lavazza India is trying to make things easier with the launch of its second Training Centre on the Italian coffee culture for aspiring baristas. The brand already has a training centre in Chennai.

Located in Andheri East, Mumbai, the Centre is spread across 600 sq. ft. and has the world-class facilities, equipment and instructors required to train baristas at the highest level. It also has four fully equipped coffee stations with professional espresso machines for practical training and all ranges of LB Classy machines.

The Centre will offer courses on coffee tasting, coffee cultivation and processing, espresso preparation, cappuccino, latte art and coffee design.

Jai Ganesh Ramnath, MD Lavazza India said: “We have been in India for a decade, as part of a 125-year family-owned business and we have introduced state-of-the-art innovations, which help deliver superior quality and taste in every cup of coffee. With the boom of coffee culture among the youth in India, it is the right time for a brand like Lavazza – which invests a lot on coffee education, both with consumers and influencers – to open another Training Center in India. The training center in Mumbai will mark another milestone in Lavazza’s journey in the country and will further strengthen the foothold of Lavazza in India.”

IANSlife features can be contacted at [email protected]

–IANS

rtp/lh