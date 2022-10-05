Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has set his eyes on 2023 ODI World Cup, saying that he wants to keep himself fit and be in a positive frame for the mega event, set to be held in India.

The 36-year-old, who has scored 6647 runs in 158 ODIs, has led India in the 50-over format at many occasions. After captaining the ODI team in Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe, he will once again lead the side in the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting here on Thursday.

The left-hander feels that he has been blessed with a beautiful career.

“I feel very blessed that I had a beautiful career. I am really grateful. Whenever possible I pass on my knowledge to youngsters. Now there is a new responsibility on me but I see opportunity in challenges and I enjoy it,” Dhawan said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“My goal currently is the 2023 World Cup. I just want to keep myself fit and be in a good state of mind to be in fray,” he added.

Talking about his own captaincy style, Dhawan said he tries to keep the dressing room environment light and shares his experiences with youngsters as well.

“I try to give them such an environment where they can be themselves and open up. They can then communicate much better. I try to keep a happy, light environment and side by side I also share my experiences and even I learn a lot from them,” he said.

There are many new faces — Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed — in the India squad for the series against Proteas and the left-hander batter feels youngsters will become more confident with experience.

“If you look at the performance of our youngsters, the transition that happened shows their confidence. The more they play they will get more experience, their confidence level will increase. They will learn from mistakes,” he said.

“The team is very good and with this team we played in the West Indies and Zimbabwe. Most of the players are the same, there are one or two new players. We share a good tuning. The new boys have brought in new energy. They have been doing well in the last few series,” he added.

