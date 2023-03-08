ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Want to be like Geeta from my debut film: Kashka Kapoor on Women’s Day

NewsWire
0
0

As women around the world celebrate Women’s Day on Wednesday, Bollywood is not far behind. Actress Kashika Kapoor, a young talent in Bollywood, related with the central idea behind her debut movie.

“Being a woman is like having several jobs rolled into one. Women are the true heroes of society. However, seldom do we acknowledge their brilliance, and my debut film ‘Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass’, is one such film that will leave a very strong message in the minds of the audience. On Women’s day, I want to tell everyone, women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact, and the force of a woman!”

‘Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass’, is a biopic based on Ayushmati Geeta and where Kashika will be seen portraying a strong character based on powerful women like her.

The actress wishes all her loved one’s a very happy women’s day, saying: “I want to be like Geeta from my debut film, who can face any hardships but will happily fulfill her dream.”

She went on to say: “In my film AGMP, I am fortunate enough to play the hero of the story, where the entire story revolves around me and the sacrifices and struggles that she faces achieving her dreams. It’s a day to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. As my film would make sure to do its bit toward the change, we all want to see. I could proudly say that my film will leave you with an aftertaste of inspiration and some encouragement to believe in yourself.”

20230308-145003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal gets a picture clicked with Sam Manekshaw’s statue

    Irrfan Khan’s son Babil set for debut with period film ‘Qala’

    Nani’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ to stream on OTT from Jan 21

    Babil Khan: Tripti Dimri is the next big star, mark my...