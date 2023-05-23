Garima Lohia, whose father was a wholesale clothes dealer in Bihar’s Buxar district, achieved the second rank in the Civil Services exam, 2022 as per the results declared on Tuesday.

Having studied from Woodstock School Buxar, she went to Delhi for higher education where she studied commerce at Kirori Mal cCllege.

“I went to Kirori Mal college in Delhi University and passed the B-com examination in 2020. I was aiming for the civil service examination and attempted it twice after graduation. On the second attempt, I passed the UPSC examination,” Lohia told IANS.

“My father was a wholesale dealer of garments in Buxar district and expired due to a heart attack in 2015. We live in Buxar city of Bihar and have challenges similar to a person in a small city. I always think of doing something for the people who live in small cities and villages. It has inspired me to go for the civil service examination,” she added.

About her schedule, she said: “I used to study 8 hours, 10 hours and sometimes just 4 hours.”

Lohia lives in a joint family having 13 members and her grandfather is the bread earner of the family. She has two sisters and a brother. The elder sister is married in Jabalpur while her younger brother is a BCom student.

The UPSC has announced the final result on Tuesday where Ishita Kishore achieved top rank in the country followed by Lohia.

