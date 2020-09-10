Want to score more than 10 goals this season, says Okazaki

Madrid, Sep 10 (IANS) LaLiga club Huesca striker Shinji Okazaki has said his personal goal is to score more than 10 goals this season as the club gets ready to play in the top division from this season.

Huesca secured promotion to LaLiga for the 2020-21 season after they defeated Numancia 3-0 to seal second spot in the Segunda division table after their closest rivals Almeria and Real Zaragoza dropped points

“It was a collective effort from the entire team, but to play in the first division is a dream come true,” LaLiga quoted Okazaki as saying.

“We have a very important season ahead of us and we will do everything possible to stay up in LaLiga Santander, which is our objective,” said the 34-year old Japanese who won the English Premier League title with Leicester City in the 2015-16 season.

“In my opinion, Huesca’s style of playing needs a player like me and me as a player, I need a team like Huesca.”

He said he has confidence in himself and the fact that there are other Japanese players in the league like Takefusa Kubo motivates him to do well.

“To know that there are Japanese players in the league both excites and motivates me as a player. On a personal level, one of my objectives is to tally up more than 10 goals.”

–IANS

dm/qma