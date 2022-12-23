With Australia all-rounder Cameron Green making an indifferent start in the ongoing home summer, former cricketer Simon O’Donnell has called for him to earn his spot in the playing eleven as a genuine all-rounder in the Test side.

Green, 23, is set to generate huge interest in the 2023 IPL player auction to be held in Kochi on Friday. But his skillsets haven’t been put to much use by Australia, resulting in him picking just two wickets and making 32 runs with the bat from three Tests in the Australian summer.

“Is there a better option at six? You could argue there are three or four guys putting their hands up saying, ‘Yes I can bat in the top six for Australia’. I think they’d be more valuable at four and five, so that spot is there for Cam Green. I don’t think anyone is shovelling him out the door saying, ‘I must come into that XI’.”

“But also, I want to see him earn that spot in the XI and to do that as a genuine all-rounder, which they seem to be saying, ‘That’s why he’s going to be such a valuable player for Australia going forward’, I want to see him bowl more,” said O’Donnell on SEN Breakfast show.

With Australia set to face off against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, O’Donnell wants the Pat Cummins-led side to give more opportunities with the ball to Green and help him be a major contributor in Test match cricket.

“I want to see him bowl more, I don’t want to see six overs and four overs, enough of the physical challenges he has faced, at some stage you’ve got to get over those. He has to be part of that pace battery, because if we’re going to have a different balanced team when Starc retires and Cummins retires and Hazlewood retires, well Green is a really important part of that.”

“What’s it look like? Does Green stay at six and we play two spinners? Or do we play four quicks (including Green)? If he’s going to shape it, then I want to see him shape up as a genuine Test player.”

20221223-124403