Want to sport some hot pink? Learn it from our Desi girl Priyanka

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANSlife) Who doesn’t love pink, right? The colour, however, can be quite tough to pull of on the red carpet; but that didn’t stop the desi girl from giving it a shot.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas came out with a winning look at the Golden Globes 2020, dressed in a hot pink gown. Celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell chose a Cristina Ottaviano Spring Summer 2020 off the shoulder gown. The statuesque number featured a plunging neckline and body hugging silhouette.

Chopra finished off the look with a stunning necklace from Bulgari and a larger than like ruby ring to go with the dress.

Priyanka who was presenting an award at the function came with her family — husband Nick Jonas who was also presenting and pooch Diana, who kept her company while she dolled up for the event.

