Wanted contract killer held in Ghaziabad

A wanted contract killer, accused of trying to kill a car trader here, has been arrested, the police said on Thursday.

Identified as Jitendra Tyagi, the accused was arrested on Wednesday night.

The police recovered a 9 mm automatic pistol, five live cartridges and Rs 58,000 of the amount taken to kill the dealer, from him.

According to the information received from the police, Tyagi, a resident of Nandgram, Ghaziabad, was arrested from the GT Road near the Opulent Mall, on the basis of an FIR registered by the plaintiff.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to taking up a contract of Rs 5 lakh from Sampoornand aka Kale Aneja to commit the crime.

He revealed that he received Rs 1 lakh in advance and was supposed to receive the remaining amount after committing the murder, said police.

Many cases, including murder, have been registered against Tyagi in the past.

