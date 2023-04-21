A 23-year-old wanted criminal was arrested for allegedly killing an advocate in Delhi’s Dwarka over property dispute, an official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Naresh alias Lala, a resident of village Sannoth in Delhi, and a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on information leading to his arrest.

Police have also recovered five firearms along with 10 bullets from the possession of the accused.

On April 1, advocate Virender Kumar Narwal, 53, was shot dead in Sector-1, Dwarka by two motorcycle-borne assailants.

“During the investigation, the police team tasked with the investigation analysed the CCTV footage of the spot. The trails of the accused were followed by connecting CCTV footage of the area,” said M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

Based on CCTV footage and technical surveillance, both the accused were identified as Naresh and one Pradeep Kumar alias Boby.

“On April 16, Naresh was apprehended from the Community Centre, Jharoda Kalan village. One sophisticated pistol, four country-made pistols and 10 bullets were recovered from his possession,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the murder.

“It was revealed that his family had an old dispute with Virender over a property and many civil suits are pending in the different courts in this regard,” said the DCP.

In 2017, Naresh along with his cousin had attempted to kill Virender but the advocate managed to escape in that attack.

“Both accused again made a plan to kill Virender last month. Both started following him on the route adapted by him from his house to courts. Finally on April 1, they got a chance near sector-1, Dwarka, Red light and both fired indiscriminately on the victim and fled from the spot,” said the official.

“Naresh, the main accused in the incident, separated from Pradeep and began living in different locations in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to avoid being arrested,” the official added.

