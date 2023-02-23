INDIA

Wanted criminal arrested from Hyderabad

A wanted criminal, carrying Rs 25,000 on his head, was arrested from Hyderabad by Gurugram police.

In November 2021, Rachit Sharma (31), along with his four accomplices, had robbed Rs 10 lakh from a man in Gurugram and had been on the run since then, police said on Thursday.

Rachit’s aides have already been arrested.

The Gurugram police crime branch team nabbed Rachit from Hyderabad on February 20. Rachit was brought to Gurugram on transit remand for two days.

The accused revealed that he, along with his accomplices, had robbed cash, a laptop and other documents worth Rs 10 lakh from the complainant.

“Out of Rs 10 lakh, Rachit took Rs 3 lakh as his share and fled to Hyderabad to evade arrest and was working there for the last two years at a hardware shop,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

