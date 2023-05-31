The Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Wednesday apprehended a wanted criminal involved in a series of crimes, including loot and murder, an official said.

The police recovered two firearms from the possession of the accused. These included a country-made pistol along with 12 cartridges.

The arrested individual has been identified as Alkeshsingh a.k.a. Akhilesh alias Dalveersingh Bhadoria.

The total value of the seized weapons amounts to Rs 46,200.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act Section 25(1)(B-A) and the GP Act Section 135.

The arrest came after an intensive investigation carried out by a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Branch, AD Parmar, under the guidance of Joint Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad City Crime Branch.

Questioning of the accused revealed that he acquired the weapons around 20 days ago in Gormi village of Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh.

