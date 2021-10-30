A man allegedly involved in several crimes has been arrested in south Delhi, police said on Saturday.

According to police, based on a tip-off about the movement of wanted criminal Iqbal in the Malviya Nagar area, a trap was laid.

As the informer indicated to police that Iqbal was approaching on a two-wheeler, police signalled him to stop, but he accelerated and tried to flee. However, police were on his trail and apprehended him after a brief chase.

A sophisticated pistol along with five live cartridges was recovered from Iqbal’s possession.

An FIR has been registered at the Malviya Nagar police station, police added.

–IANS

