INDIA

Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi’s Dwarka

A wanted snatcher, who gave the police sleepless nights by committing a series of crimes, was arrested in Delhi’s Dwarka.

A senior police official on Sunday said that the accused was identified as Subham alias Shivam (21).

“On December we got a tip off secret that the accused, who was previously involved in several cases of snatching and theft, can be nabbed if a raid is conducted. On the basis of the secret information the accused was apprehended by the team,” the police said.

One motorcycle was recovered from his possession. On verification, the motorcycle was found to be stolen.

The police said that the accused was planning to commit another theft when he was caught. Police were interrogating him to know more about his aides and the buyer of stolen property from him.

20221225-152403

