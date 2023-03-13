INDIA

Wanted criminal from Delhi held in Haryana

A notorious criminal, who was wanted in connection with several crime cases, was arrested from Haryana’s Rohtak by the Rohini District police.

Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police, G.S. Sidhu, said that the accused was identified as Manoj alias Mujji.

“The staff of Prashant Vihar police station had been working to nab the accused for quite a long time. Station House Officer Rajeev Kumar Vats received a secret information about his whereabouts in Rohtak, Haryana. In order to apprehend the alleged person, a special team was constituted and sent to Haryana,” said the officer.

The officer added that a raid was conducted at his hideout and Manoj was finally arrested from Haryana’s Rohtak.

The accused was later taken in custodial remand. During the remand, it was revealed that he was declared a proclaimed offender by the Saket court.

“He has been previously found involved in two cases of forgery and cheating,” said the officer.

