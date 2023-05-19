Bihar police have arrested a wanted criminal from Madhubani district, who was involved in a number of robbery cases in Nepal as well as in the state.

Zahid Ali alias Zahid Rain, a native of Dhanusha district in Nepal, was planning a robbery in Madhubani district when the district police conducted a raid and arrested him.

ADGP Jitendra Singh Gangwar told mediapersons: “We had learnt that Zahid Ali was planning to execute a big loot in the district. Accordingly, we constituted a team which arrested him.

“The police also recovered two pistols, 23 live cartridges, marijuana, one mobile phone and a motorbike from his possession. He was booked in over a dozen cases at different police stations in Madhubani district. He was also involved in a number of criminal cases in Nepal.

