INDIA

Wanted criminal held after brief exchange of fire in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

After a brief exchange of fire, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested a wanted criminal near the Qutub Minar Metro Station in South Delhi, sources said on Sunday.

A source told IANS that the accused was identified as Neeraj alias Katiya, a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar.

“Yesterday night he came to meet his associates in South Delhi. We got a tip off and laid a trap to arrest him. On seeing the police he fished out a gun and opened two rounds of fire. We also launched a counter attack and opened fire. Total four rounds were fired. Finally he was caught,” said the source.

Katiya is wanted in two dozen cases in Haryana. One case was lodged against him in Delhi in which he was wanted.

He will be produced before the duty Magistrate of Patiala House Courts in the day and the police will seek his custodial remand.

20230305-084202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harish Rawat trails by 7,000 votes in Lal Kuan seat in...

    UP man held for beating mother after video goes viral

    Ugandan smuggling heroin inside body held from IGI

    Rajnath Singh likely to brief Parliament on chopper crash