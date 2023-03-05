After a brief exchange of fire, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested a wanted criminal near the Qutub Minar Metro Station in South Delhi, sources said on Sunday.

A source told IANS that the accused was identified as Neeraj alias Katiya, a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar.

“Yesterday night he came to meet his associates in South Delhi. We got a tip off and laid a trap to arrest him. On seeing the police he fished out a gun and opened two rounds of fire. We also launched a counter attack and opened fire. Total four rounds were fired. Finally he was caught,” said the source.

Katiya is wanted in two dozen cases in Haryana. One case was lodged against him in Delhi in which he was wanted.

He will be produced before the duty Magistrate of Patiala House Courts in the day and the police will seek his custodial remand.

