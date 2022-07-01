A dreaded criminal previously involved in six alleged cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and Arms Act was arrested by the police in northwest Delhi, a police official said.

The accused identified as Sarjeev Kumar alias Sanju (28) was carrying three semi-automatic pistols and 30 live cartridges at the time of his arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), Usha Rangnani said a secret information was received in Keshav Puram police station that a person would come near Britannia Chowk with a huge quantity of illegal arms.

A police team was immediately constituted deployed in plain clothes at the specified location.

“At about 12.30 a.m., a person was seen coming from Britannia Chowk towards Keshav Puram fire station along with a bag on his back. The police staff nabbed that person with a bag on his back. When the bag was searched, three semi-automatic pistols and 30 live cartridges were found,” the DCP added.

During his interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was going to take revenge of the murder of one of his associates for which he procured the recovered weapons from Aligarh, UP.

“He wanted to form his own gang along with his associates and become famous as a criminal,” the official added.

20220702-001603