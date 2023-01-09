INDIA

Wanted criminal held in Delhi

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday said it has arrested a wanted criminal who was involved in a number of cases.

A senior police officer said that the accused was identified as Mangal a.k.a. Rohit.

The official said that Rohit was also a vagabond of Jahangirpuri area and was also declared a proclaimed offender in a molestation case.

“In May 2022, he was involved in a case of sexual harassment, assault and wrongful confinement of a woman, and after committing the crime, he ran away. He was declared a proclaimed offender in September 2022 by the court,” the police officer said.

