INDIA

Wanted criminal held in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

A crime branch unit of the Gurugram Police has arrested a wanted criminal, officials said on Wednesday.

The police said that a bounty of Rs 25,000 had been announced on him by the Gurugram Police.

The police added that accused Salim Khan was involved in half-a-dozen cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and Arms Act.

According to the police, the accused was arrested by the crime branch team of the Sector-31 unit led by Inspector Kumar from the Marble Market sector-31 area in Gurugram. The police have also recovered three pistols and three live cartridges from his possession.

“The accused was involved in the gangster Ashok Rathi murder case in 2019. On February 5, 2023, the accused along with his accomplice fired several rounds due to a business rivalry in Alipur village. Five accused have already been arrested in this case. The Haryana police fixed a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his arrest,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

The accused will be taken on police remand for further information, he said.

20230503-161804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Heavy rain lash Delhi-NCR

    CAG report reveals multiple settlement of claims, excess payment by public...

    Rains, thunderstorm cool down Delhi NCR, min temperature lowest since 2004

    Congress alleges Rs 5 tn bank fraud under BJP govt