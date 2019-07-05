Wanted criminal nabbed with aide after encounter in east Delhi

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Two robbers were arrested after an exchange of fire in east Delhi, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused identified as Dhoom Singh and Wasim, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested from near Ghazipur Mandi.

“The incident took place at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday when a trap was laid to arrest the two accused. On spotting the police, the accused fired at us, in retaliation we fired back in which Singh was injured in his leg and arm. He was rushed to LBS Hospital and is said to stable,” said a senior police officer.

Police have recovered two pistols from their possession.

Singh was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 in a case of dacoity that he committed with the help of five associates in February near Akshardham. After that heist, the dacoits ran into local police personnel and fired at them as Singh managed to escape.

