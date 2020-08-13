Wanted Delhi criminal injured in brief gunfight, nabbed

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) A wanted criminal was shot in the leg and overpowered by a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Thursday.

The gunfight with Ajay, wanted in a murder case of Aman Vihar and a proclaimed offender, took place in Sector 37 of Rohini area on Wednesday night.

According to police, the team tried to stop Ajay, who was on a motorcycle, but he accelerated and tried to flee. However, when he was intercepted after a brief chase, he abandoned his vehicle and tried to escape on foot after firing at his pursuers.

“He whipped out his pistol and fired two rounds at constable Atul. One of the bullets hit the bullet-proof jacket worn by the constable. In retaliation, SI Maninder fired at Ajay from his service pistol and hit his left leg. He was then overpowered by the police party. A pistol of .32 bore, with two live cartridges, was recovered from him. He was immediately rushed to the hospital,” DCP, Special Cell, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, said.

In 2013, Ajay, along with his associate Kalu, went to Rohini court where their associate Radhey Shyam was to be produced and tried to free him from custody after attacking the constable who was guarding him. However, they failed as Radhey Shyam was apprehended with the help of other police personnel.

–IANS

