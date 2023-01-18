INDIA

Wanted drug supplier nabbed from Odisha, says Delhi Police

A drug supplier, absconding for last two years in a NDPS Act case, was arrested from Odisha by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Badakulu Ludu alias Sushant (29), a resident of Odisha’s Ganjam district, had a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest.

Police said that Ludu was indulging in supplying of marijuana (ganja) in Delhi and its peripheral areas for the last five years.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Alok Kumar, police had received information that Ludu, the kingpin of the inter-state narcotic drug syndicate, was absconding in a case of supply of ganja in Delhi.

Police also received specific inputs that he was still indulging in supplying narcotic drugs from Odisha to various parts of the country including Delhi-NCR.

“Surveillance was mounted on the activities of Ludu and other members of his crime syndicate. Multiple teams were sent to different areas of Odisha to track the movements of the fugitive,” the DCP said.

“After collecting requisite intelligence, a team was sent to Digapahandi from where Ludu was finally nabbed on January 15 at 1.15 p.m He was arrested under appropriate sections of law. He was produced in the local court in Digapahandi, Odisha and brought to Delhi on four days transit remand,” said the official.

