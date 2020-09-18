Wanted Greenwood not to play for England during break: Solskjaer

Manchester, Sep 18 (IANS) Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come down heavily on England for selecting Mason Greenwood, saying that the team’s young forward should have been rested this summer.

Greenwood, 18, was sent home by England along with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden for breaching coronavirus protocols after the pair allegedly met two women in Iceland away from the team’s bio-secure environment.

“The kid had a fantastic season,” Solskjaer said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace as quoted by Sky Sports.

“He’s just come through. I’ve worked and the club have worked and all the staff here, we worked really hard, when we gave Mason enough time on the pitch, when we gave him exposure in the media.”

The United boss said Greenwood needed rest mentally and physically after the season with the club.

“Then you come to the end of the season and we’ve had less than two weeks off, and he’s called up to the national team.

“I have to be honest enough to say I tried my best to give him a rest over the summer. The club asked specifically – we pointed out he should have had a rest. He needs it mentally and physically after that season he had.”

Solskjaer said he will keep on helping Greenwood and has confidence in him.

“First thing that happens is, one he’s called up, two he’s right there in the press. We’ve done whatever we can to protect him and I will keep on helping him. I know that when he comes back into the daily routine of the club and what we do to him – he’ll be fine.”

Solskjaer also said Greenwood will be available for selection as United begin their Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

–IANS

dm/bg