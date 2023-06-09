A 22-year-old man has been arrested for killing a teenager during a birthday celebration at a cafe in Delhi’s Kalkaji area, an official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Aman alias Babu Lal, a resident of Sudhar Camp in Kalkaji.

The official said that a reward of Rs 25,000 was also declared on information leading to his arrest.

On May 6, a case was registered by police on the complaint of Rahul Joshi, a resident of Nehru Camp, Govindpuri, Delhi wherein he alleged that he, along with his friends, was attending his cousin’s birthday party at TDM Cafe, Kalkaji, Delhi.

A boy named Gulshan along with his associates came there and started beating one Kunal. Gulshan stabbed Kunal and one of his associates Aman fired on Kunal and ran away from the spot. Victim Kunal sustained bullet injuries and during treatment Kunal succumbed to his injuries.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said an input was received that Aman, who is wanted in a murder case, is hiding somewhere in Sunlight Colony, Delhi and he could be apprehended from there.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid in the Sunlight Colony area and Aman, the main accused, was apprehended,” said Yadav.

On interrogation, Aman disclosed that Dinesh Pahadi’s enmity was with Niranjan over selling of smack in the area, so he formed a separate group.

“One day Dinesh Pahadi instructed accused Aman that Niranjan and his group members Aryan, Saifi, Kunal would be gathering at TDM cafe, Govindpuri for celebrating a birthday. Accordingly, Aman along with other associates named Bhim, Akash, Arif, Uday, Aman Khan, Sachin and Gulshan reached TDM cafe where they attacked them and Aman fired at Kunal who later died due to bullet injury,” said the official.

“Later on, Aman’s friends were arrested and he was avoiding his arrest,” said the official.

