Wanted Mewat criminal arrested by Delhi police

An active member of Mewat based interstate robbers gang, wanted in a case of attack on police in 2021, has been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

DCP of Special Cell, Jasmit Singh, said on Friday that Yunus was wanted in a sensational case of attack on police in four PCR vans while being chased by them. Recently, one of his aides was held by the Cell.

The official said on Friday that one semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with two live cartridges were recovered from him.

Inspector Ishwar Singh and ACP Attar Singh and got the tip-off regarding the accused. A team was then formed to nab him.

“Following the tip-off we laid a trap in Malviya Nagar area. He was held near Shivaji Park Press Enclave road on Thursday night. He tried to flee by opening fire at the police team but was overpowered,” said the police official.

He has been involved in nine criminal cases in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Yunus, wanted in a fresh case of assault on police and attempt to murder in Delhi, had been absconding after getting bail in all above pending trial cases.

20220225-161801

