A wanted criminal, who was involved in over two dozen robbery cases, was finally arrested, an official said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of South Delhi, Chandan Chaudhary said the accused was identified as Vivek alias Bittu. One button-operated knife was recovered from his possession at the time of his arrest.

“To curb the incident of robbery and snatching, the South District had alerted and deployed local sources, human intelligence to get clues about the criminals. Patrolling was intensified in the vulnerable areas for prevention and detection in the area,” said Chaudhary.

On Saturday, when the police were checking vehicles at Barapullah Picket they received information about a criminal coming to Barapulla from Dhobi Ghat.

“A trap was laid to nab the accused. Seeing the police, the accused tried to run away, but was overpowered after a short chase,” said the official.

The accused was found to be involved in two dozen cases.

