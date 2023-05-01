In a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh Police, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a wanted sharpshooter from Meerut after an exchange of fire, an official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Ranjeet Jha, a resident of Mukundpur in Delhi.

According to the police, specific inputs were received that two criminals, including Jha who was wanted for a firing incident that took place on April 30 in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, were hiding in Meerut.

“Acting on the inputs, a team was sent to Meerut and a trap was laid near Neelkant marriage home on Lakhvaya road in Meerut,” the official said.

Two persons riding on a bike were spotted coming towards the Lakhvaya road on Sunday night at around 10.30 p.m.

“They were asked to stop by the team but on finding themselves being trapped both started firing on the police team,” said the official.

The police team in retaliation also fired in which Jha was injured in the right leg while his associate managed to escape from the spot.

“Jha was rushed to the district hospital in Meerut for treatment. A total of five rounds were fired. Three bullets were fired by the accused while two by the police,” said the official.

One semi-automatic 9mm pistol with two bullets were recovered from Jha’s possession.

Jha was wanted in at least three criminal cases, including two of murder and one of attempt to murder in Delhi.

20230501-124404