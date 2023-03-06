INDIA

Wanted snatcher nabbed in Delhi’s Dwarka

A 22-year-old criminal, who was on a snatching spree in Dwarka area, was arrested while on his way to commit a crime, an official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Harshit Saini alias Puncture, a resident of Najafgarh area.

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), a team of Special Staff was tasked to work on snatching, theft, and MV theft cases of Dwarka district.

“Accordingly, the team visited the spot of the incident and analysed the CCTV footage. Local informers were also deployed into the area to get intelligence and information regarding such active criminals,” said the DCP.

On Saturday, specific input was received by the team regarding one criminal Harshit, who is wanted in several cases of snatching.

“As per information, the accused was roaming in Baba Haridas Nagar carrying an illegal knife in order to commit crime,” said the DCP.

Acting on the inputs, a police team laid a trap at Jharoda Road, Delhi and apprehended the accused along with the bike.

“During frisking, one button actuated knife was recovered from his possession. On verification, the recovered bike was also found to be stolen,” said the official, adding that further investigation is underway.

