Wanted ‘Thak-Thak’ gang member held

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Saturday said it has arrested a wanted member of the notorious Thak-Thak gang who was involved in a number of snatching cases.

A senior police official said that the accused was identified as Gautam a.k.a. Vijay, a resident of south Delhi.

The police said that in one of the incidents, the accused snatched the cell phone of a victim in Shahbad Dairy area when he was answering the call of nature.

Likewise, in another case, he along with an aide robbed a woman off her valuables in the Ashok Vihar area.

The victim who was seated in her car was waiting for her daughter. She was told that oil was leaking from the engine of her car.

When she got off the car and opened the bonnet, they escaped along with her bag containing Rs 6,25,000 cash, gold and diamond jewellery was missing from the car.

The police said that the accused was held from Pushp Vihar area following a tip off. Accused Gautam disclosed that he along with his associate Mukul had stolen the bag.

The police has recovered the robbed articles from his possession.

