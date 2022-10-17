Bihar supercop Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande claimed that he wanted to kill his father when he was a child.

He made this sensational revelation during the launch of his book ‘Women behind the lion’ on Sunday.

Lande, a 2006 batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, is currently deployed as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kosi range of Bihar.

While interacting with the mediapersons, he said: “Whatever I achieved in my life is only due to my mother. My father was having bad habits of liquor and contrabands. He sold our lands and the jewellery of my mother. He did not have any interest in our studies. It was my mother who helped me in my studies and my journey as an IPS officer.”

Lande said that he belongs to a poor farmer family in Akola district of Maharashtra.

“We did not have a proper roof to stay in the house. It used to leak during the rain. I used to study in one corner of the room. When I was selected as an IPS officer in 2006 and my cadre was Bihar, I was very happy. During my service, the people of Bihar also appreciated my job and my working style. They gave me name and fame. I also got offers from Hindi and Bhojpuri film industries but I refused, and continued to do my job as a police officer in Bihar,” he said.

20221017-135204