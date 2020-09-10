WAR Flowers art exhibition at Mississauga’s Living Arts Centre offers a unique experience of Canadian history

WAR Flowers: A Touring Art Exhibition opens at the Living Arts Centre in Mississauga on September 17. The unique and historically-based exhibit, offers visitors a unique way to experience a part of Canada’s rich history, ensuring the memories of those who served a century ago live on for years to come, a media statement from the City of Mississauga said.

During the First World War, Canadian soldier Lieutenant-Colonel George Stephen Cantlie plucked flowers from the fields of war-torn Europe, sending them home to his baby daughter Celia in Montreal. Artist Viveka Melki presents 10 of these century-old flowers in an exhibition that examines human nature in wartime. Using floriography–the Victorian language of flowers–Melki has created an immersive, multisensory experience featuring Cantlie’s letters, specially-commissioned optical crystal sculptures and original flower-based scents, interwoven with the personal stories of 10 Canadians directly involved in the war.

“I believe people have an ability to find beauty and hope, even amidst the horrors of war. This exhibition examines human nature in wartime through a series of artistic representations, multisensory experiences and portraits of ten Canadians who were involved in the First World War,” Melki said on the exhibition’s official website.

Presented by the Museums of Mississauga, the art is on display at Mississauga’s Living Arts Centre from September 17 through December 13. Visit www.warflowers.ca for more information.

COVID-19 Protocol:

Visitors, including media, will be required to self-screen upon entry to the Living Arts Centre

Ticketed entry to the exhibit will be available through the Living Arts Centre Virtual Box Office

Entry will be limited to a maximum number of 50 visitors in the exhibition at one time

A maximum of four patrons of the same family unit may enter the exhibition together

The exhibition and Living Arts Centre is sanitized on a regular basis by Museums staff

The Museums of Mississauga is also presenting a local connection to the First World War through the Bradley Museum’s exhibit, Our Boys: Mississauga’s Fallen Soldiers 1914-1918 as well as a Speaker’s Series that focuses on the stories of soldiers from Black and Indigenous communities.