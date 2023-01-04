The AIADMK and the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), who were earlier coalition partners, are now at each other’s throats.

The development comes after PMK president and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss said that the AIADMK was in “disarray and has split into four groups”.

Ramadoss also said that the development in the AIADMK has led to a positive situation for the PMK in the state and that the party was at a growing pace in Tamil Nadu.

Infuriated by Ramadoss’ remarks, AIADMK party spokesman and former minister D. Jayakumar, came down heavily against the PMK leadership and said that the PMK got recognition from the Election Commission in 1988 due to AIADMK’s support and it should be grateful for that.

He also said that it was the late AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who had provided five seats to the PMK in 1998, and later in 2001, she had offered the PMK 27 seats.

Jayakumar also said that the PMK was “kicking the ladder” it had climbed referring to the party state president Ramadoss’ remarks.

Jayakumar’s remarks evoked sharp reaction from the PMK spokesperson K. Baalu, who said that it was the PMK that had given support to Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) to continue in power.

Baalu demanded that EPS should clarify on the remarks made by D. Jayakumar.

The PMK has been trying to develop into a major political force in Tamil Nadu and to move upwards rather than being branded as a political party of the Vanniyar community. The party with its strong Vanniyar vote base wants to expand from this vote base and to become a strong political opponent to the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The party is eyeing the differences that have cropped up in the AIADMK after the exit of V.K. Sasikala and T.T.V. Dhinakaran and the recent expulsion of O. Panneerselvam from the party.

Dr. R. Padmanabhan, Director, Socio-Economic and Development Foundation (SEDF), a think-tank based out of Madurai while speaking to IANS said, “The PMK is trying to catapult itself into the opposition space but it’s not that easy as AIADMK is a major political party spread across the state while PMK is still a party with its strength rooted in Vanniyar pockets. However, if the AIADMK goes for a downward spell, then the possibility of the PMK emerging cannot be ruled out.”

