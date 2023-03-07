INDIA

War widows continue protest, Rajnath Singh seeks info on their demands

Three war widows of Pulwama martyrs continued their protest for the second day in front the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who is supporting the cause of these war widows and staging protest against state government’s apathy for not lending its ears to their demands, said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has sought information about the demands of these war widows from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot besides assuring that he will help solve their problems.

State ministers Shakuntala Rawat and Pratap Singh Khachariyawas went to Pilot’s residence on Tuesday and spoke to the protesting war widows. They assured them that the state government will look into their demands. The discussion was on till the time of filing of this report.

In a rather shameful turn of events on Monday, the three war widows were reportedly manhandled by the police when they pitched for their demands. They alleged, “The police have treated us very badly. Our husbands were martyred to protect the country. Shoot us too. But don’t misbehave.”

The three war widows later met Pilot and called for justice.

After meeting them, Pilot said, “Action should be taken against those responsible for the misbehaviour with the war widows. The whole country has seen how the police treated them, which is condemnable. This kind of misbehaviour is unacceptable. Agreed that it may take time to fulfil the demands, but it is wrong to misbehave with the war widows. It is not right for the police to treat women whom we respect as heroes.”

