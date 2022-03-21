INDIA

Ward boy found murdered in UP medical college

By NewsWire
A 35-year-old ward boy was found brutally murdered in his room in the premises of the Motilal Nehru (MLN) Medical College in Prayagraj.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Patel and the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy SP (Colonelganj) Ajeet Singh Chauhan said that the case came to the fore when neighbours complained of an odour coming from the victim’s one-room residence and informed the police.

The DSP added that initial investigations revealed that the body had been in the room for two dayst.

He said that CCTV footage was being scanned to find out about a man who had accompanied Patel in the past 48 hours.

Police said the wife of the ward boy gone to her parent’s house along with their children in Phaphamau on March 15, while his mother and two sisters reside at Naini in the trans-Yamuna area.

Police have also been interrogating family members to find out clues if he had any old enmity.

