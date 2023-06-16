Initiating a new urban administrative reform, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday launched a ward office system to address public complaints about civic services at the ward level.

Municipal Administration Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao launched the new system to facilitate decentralization and people-centric governance.

GHMC will have a ward office in each of the 150 wards. Led by an Assistant Municipal Commissioner, each ward office will have a team of 10 officials to meet the service levels published in the citizens charter.

KCR, who inaugurated the GHMC ward office in Kachiguda, said that the system aims to streamline civic services and ensure faster access for the residents of Hyderabad. By bringing services closer to the communities, the system enables the GHMC to swiftly address public issues and deliver efficient solutions.

The ward offices will be headed by Assistant Municipal Commissioners, responsible for overseeing various departments. A dedicated team of 10 officers from departments such as road maintenance, sanitation, entomology, town planning, electricity, and water supply will operate from these offices.

This ensures that issues related to these departments are monitored and addressed efficiently at the ward level. KTR shared plans to attach additional officers from departments such as health and police to the ward offices in the future, ensuring comprehensive service delivery.

He Aoutlined the key features of the system, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on the citizens and governance.

Minister KTR acknowledged the existing dearth of bureaucracy at the ward level and highlighted how the ward office system bridges this gap and enhances local governance.

He underscored that the ward office system has been introduced with the genuine intention of providing good governance to the citizens of Hyderabad. He called upon all public representatives to rise above political affiliations to work together for the success of this system, emphasizing the importance of collaboration. He assured that the government would extend full support to the ward offices, irrespective of the political parties represented by the public representatives.

The success of this system in Hyderabad has the potential to serve as a model for other cities across the country. Minister KTR expressed his optimism that if the system proves effective in Hyderabad, it could be replicated nationwide, revolutionizing governance and service delivery. Hyderabad already stands at the forefront of cities known for their good governance, and the ward office system further strengthens this reputation.

